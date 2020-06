Amenities

w/d hookup garage walk in closets air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths. Well equipped kitchen with gas range, tile flooring, refrigerator. Hardwoods. Master suite includes great walk in closet. Central air conditioning. Laundry hookups are in the garage. This property is available for occupancy NOW! Please no pets and no smoking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838815)