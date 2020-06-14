Apartment List
/
CA
/
gilroy
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA with garage

Gilroy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7767 Monterey St - 7767Monterey,"A"
7767 Monterey Street, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
900 sqft
LOVELY UPPER TWO BDRM UNIT IN GATED BUILDING IN GILROY - Behind the gates of this secured building so conveniently located near everything is your new Gilroy home...consider two spacious bedrooms, two full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2128 Gullane Way
2128 Gulane Way, Gilroy, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,700
2594 sqft
Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Gilroy

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Gilroy
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Barrett Ave
725 Barrett Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2410 sqft
Lovely Home ! - This Beautiful 2 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
143 Marcela Drive
143 Marcella Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Beautiful Watsonville Townhouse - This beautiful 3BD/2.5BA end unit townhouse is located in a newer housing development in Watsonville. The house has beautiful wood flooring throughout and has new paint throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Lane
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1843 sqft
Newer Construction! Immaculate Home, Spacious Inside, Beautiful Throughout! - 830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA 95037 (E.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
458 Cloudview Dr.
458 Cloudview Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1314 sqft
Desirable Adult Community - Desirable Adult Community, all occupants must be 55+ years of age to occupy. Updated 2 bedroom plus bonus room/ 2 bath approx. 1,314 sq.ft. home.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.

1 of 2

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
313 Green Valley Rd
313 Green Valley Road, Amesti, CA
Studio
$3,500
313 Green Valley Rd- House - A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom country home will be available soon. Home has front and back yard space with a detached 2 car garage. Included; - Washer and Dryer hookups - Front yard and a fenced back yard.
City Guide for Gilroy, CA

Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Gilroy 3 BedroomsGilroy Apartments with Garage
Gilroy Apartments with Parking
Gilroy Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CA
Dublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAEast Palo Alto, CAPacific Grove, CACapitola, CAEast Foothills, CA
Lathrop, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CAMountain House, CAPatterson, CADel Monte Forest, CAModesto, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CALos Banos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell CollegeMission College
Santa Clara University