Mission Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Mission Park

Open Now until 5pm
766 1st St · (408) 617-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

766 1st St, Gilroy, CA 95020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 042 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 144 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mission Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
guest parking
key fob access
package receiving
Mission Park Apartments is nestled on five acres at the foot of Eagle Ridge; Mission Park invites you to discover our distinctive apartment homes. Envision yourself relaxing in your new home, carefully designed to complement an active lifestyle with large, flexible floor plans; bright, airy kitchens and abundant closet and storage space. At your leisure, enjoy our luxurious amenities including a spacious fitness center and two large swimming pools. Our location is unparalleled. We're minutes from popular cafe's, bookstores and markets, as well as Gilroy's renowned recreational activities including Cordevalle Golf Course and acclaimed Eagle Ridge Golf Club, Hecker Pass wineries and more than 100 nearby outlet shops. Silicon Valley employment centers are easily accessible along the 101 corridor. Your new home at Mission Park awaits your arrival. CALL TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant 18+ yrs. old
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: Resident pay all the utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet.
fee:
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $50 per pet/month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs. Not aggressive breed. Pet must be spayed or neutered with current rabies vaccination records. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. (ie. Rottweilers, Alaskan Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Dalmation, Boxer, Presa Canario, Chow Chow, Huskies, German Shephards).
Parking Details: Carports parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mission Park have any available units?
Mission Park has 6 units available starting at $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gilroy, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilroy Rent Report.
What amenities does Mission Park have?
Some of Mission Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mission Park currently offering any rent specials?
Mission Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mission Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Mission Park is pet friendly.
Does Mission Park offer parking?
Yes, Mission Park offers parking.
Does Mission Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mission Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mission Park have a pool?
Yes, Mission Park has a pool.
Does Mission Park have accessible units?
Yes, Mission Park has accessible units.
Does Mission Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mission Park has units with dishwashers.
