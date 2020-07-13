Mission Park

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant 18+ yrs. old
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: Resident pay all the utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet.
fee:
limit: 2 pets per apartment.
rent: $50 per pet/month.
restrictions: Weight limit: 25 lbs. Not aggressive breed. Pet must be spayed or neutered with current rabies vaccination records. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. (ie. Rottweilers, Alaskan Malamutes, Pit Bulls, Dalmation, Boxer, Presa Canario, Chow Chow, Huskies, German Shephards).
Parking Details: Carports parking.