Gilroy, CA
510 Hoover Ct
510 Hoover Ct

510 Hoover Court · No Longer Available
Location

510 Hoover Court, Gilroy, CA 95020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Big 3 Bedroom Home! - Spacious Two story home featuring 1,838 sf ft of living space. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Family room includes a nice cozy fireplace, Eat in kitchen with abundant counter-top and cabinet space, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. The master bedroom features a walk in closet. Inside laundry room. Fenced backyard with patio, perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage. Central heat/AC.

Tenant Pays All Utilities
Schools: Brownell Middle School and Gilroy High School

Please drive by the unit. If you like the area it is in, give our office a call (408)779-0111 to schedule an appointment to view the inside.

One Year Lease
Non Smoking
No Pets

$2650 Monthly Rent
$2850 Security Deposit

Prospectors Property Management
Dre# 01398052
(408)779-0111
www.ppmrental.com

YOU CAN NOW APPLY ONLINE FROM OUR WEBSITE!

(RLNE3739967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Hoover Ct have any available units?
510 Hoover Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilroy, CA.
How much is rent in Gilroy, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilroy Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 Hoover Ct have?
Some of 510 Hoover Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Hoover Ct currently offering any rent specials?
510 Hoover Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Hoover Ct pet-friendly?
No, 510 Hoover Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilroy.
Does 510 Hoover Ct offer parking?
Yes, 510 Hoover Ct offers parking.
Does 510 Hoover Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Hoover Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Hoover Ct have a pool?
No, 510 Hoover Ct does not have a pool.
Does 510 Hoover Ct have accessible units?
No, 510 Hoover Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Hoover Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Hoover Ct has units with dishwashers.
