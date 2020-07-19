510 Hoover Ct

Amenities
Big 3 Bedroom Home! - Spacious Two story home featuring 1,838 sf ft of living space. 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath. Family room includes a nice cozy fireplace, Eat in kitchen with abundant counter-top and cabinet space, dishwasher, gas stove and microwave. The master bedroom features a walk in closet. Inside laundry room. Fenced backyard with patio, perfect for entertaining. 2 car garage. Central heat/AC.
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Schools: Brownell Middle School and Gilroy High School
Please drive by the unit. If you like the area it is in, give our office a call (408)779-0111 to schedule an appointment to view the inside.
One Year Lease
Non Smoking
No Pets
$2650 Monthly Rent
$2850 Security Deposit
Prospectors Property Management
Dre# 01398052
(408)779-0111
www.ppmrental.com
YOU CAN NOW APPLY ONLINE FROM OUR WEBSITE!
(RLNE3739967)