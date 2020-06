Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Lana Battagello - Agt: 925-389-2040 - Breathtaking open space and Golf Course views from this beautiful light and bright Eagle Ridge Home. With an expansive open floor plan and 20 foot highceilings, Gullane Way offers 5 bedrooms with 3&1-2 baths. The kitchen is a Chef's Dream with gas stove & butler's pantry with top appliances. Tile floorsadd glamour to the living room and dining room. Master Bedroom has a sunken tub.Relax in the serene back yard and enjoy the hillsides and Gavilanmountains. The Country Club boasts a pool, tennis courts, and basketball courts. Only two miles from downtown and factory outlets.