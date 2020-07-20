All apartments in Gardena
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
2920 W 138th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2920 W 138th St.

2920 West 138th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2920 West 138th Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
garage
Enormous 3BD/2BA Single Family Home with Beautiful Deck and 2 Car Garage Available Now in Gardena - 2920 W 138th St, Gardena 90249

Beautiful Single Family Home with a Stunning Deck

Rent: $2,895
Deposit: $2,925
Application: $35

SHOWINGS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

The first thing that needs to be mentioned is the absolutely stunning deck that is a major focal point of this overall beautiful property. This huge deck offers plenty of room for all of your grilling needs, or if there is a get together you want to host in the perfect Gardena weather. The backyard boasts plenty of extra room when the festivities extend beyond the deck.

As well as the beautiful back yard, this huge 1350 sqft single family home features an updated mix of hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. You will find plenty of windows allowing natural light in to the property, and wonderful central air conditioning for the California sun. Stylish modern counter tops and cabinets adorn the two bathrooms and the kitchen.

Other amenities and appliances include:

two car garage
private driveway
washer/dryer hookup
stove

FURNITURE IN PICTURES IS FOR DISPLAY PURPOSES ONLY

Tenant is responsible for all utilities

No Pets. No Smoking. No Evictions.

This building is managed by a professional property management company. To submit a rental application, please visit our website at NPSManagement.com

Contact the office at (562) 528-8100 to schedule a showing

Thanks for Inquiring!

Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4501415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 W 138th St. have any available units?
2920 W 138th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2920 W 138th St. have?
Some of 2920 W 138th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 W 138th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2920 W 138th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 W 138th St. pet-friendly?
No, 2920 W 138th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2920 W 138th St. offer parking?
Yes, 2920 W 138th St. offers parking.
Does 2920 W 138th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 W 138th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 W 138th St. have a pool?
No, 2920 W 138th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2920 W 138th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 2920 W 138th St. has accessible units.
Does 2920 W 138th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 W 138th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 W 138th St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2920 W 138th St. has units with air conditioning.
