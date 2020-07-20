Amenities

Enormous 3BD/2BA Single Family Home with Beautiful Deck and 2 Car Garage Available Now in Gardena - 2920 W 138th St, Gardena 90249



Beautiful Single Family Home with a Stunning Deck



Rent: $2,895

Deposit: $2,925

Application: $35



SHOWINGS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY



The first thing that needs to be mentioned is the absolutely stunning deck that is a major focal point of this overall beautiful property. This huge deck offers plenty of room for all of your grilling needs, or if there is a get together you want to host in the perfect Gardena weather. The backyard boasts plenty of extra room when the festivities extend beyond the deck.



As well as the beautiful back yard, this huge 1350 sqft single family home features an updated mix of hardwood flooring and carpet throughout. You will find plenty of windows allowing natural light in to the property, and wonderful central air conditioning for the California sun. Stylish modern counter tops and cabinets adorn the two bathrooms and the kitchen.



Other amenities and appliances include:



two car garage

private driveway

washer/dryer hookup

stove



FURNITURE IN PICTURES IS FOR DISPLAY PURPOSES ONLY



Tenant is responsible for all utilities



No Pets. No Smoking. No Evictions.



This building is managed by a professional property management company. To submit a rental application, please visit our website at NPSManagement.com



Contact the office at (562) 528-8100 to schedule a showing



Thanks for Inquiring!



Nationwide Property Services Inc. does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations.



