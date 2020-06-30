All apartments in Gardena
2633 West 156th Street

Location

2633 West 156th Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this charming, One-story traditional single family home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a detached 2-car garage will give you just under 1500 sq. ft. of generous space to move about (without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it's time to cuddle up under the blanket with a good book). This beautiful home has been renovated and updated with tons of care and attention to detail. It has fresh paint, recess lighting in the kitchen, beautiful fixtures throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring kitchen and bathrooms and newly installed wood laminate flooring in the living room, dining and bedrooms! Located in a friendly community on a quiet street & near great schools!
Offering great amenities as well, it comes with laundry room(washer/dryer)included, as well as a stove and dishwasher. Don't miss your chance, come see it for your self & apply today!
For more information or showings please call Christina or Gabby at
(310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5584

*Pet Friendly
*No Section 8 Or Third Party Subsidy Programs Accepted, We Apologize In Advance
*Renters Insurance Is Mandatory For All Renters Upon Lease Signing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 West 156th Street have any available units?
2633 West 156th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2633 West 156th Street have?
Some of 2633 West 156th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 West 156th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2633 West 156th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 West 156th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 West 156th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2633 West 156th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2633 West 156th Street offers parking.
Does 2633 West 156th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 West 156th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 West 156th Street have a pool?
No, 2633 West 156th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2633 West 156th Street have accessible units?
No, 2633 West 156th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 West 156th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 West 156th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 West 156th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 West 156th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

