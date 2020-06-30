2633 West 156th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this charming, One-story traditional single family home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a detached 2-car garage will give you just under 1500 sq. ft. of generous space to move about (without losing that quaint, cozy atmosphere when it's time to cuddle up under the blanket with a good book). This beautiful home has been renovated and updated with tons of care and attention to detail. It has fresh paint, recess lighting in the kitchen, beautiful fixtures throughout, granite countertops in the kitchen & bathrooms, tile flooring kitchen and bathrooms and newly installed wood laminate flooring in the living room, dining and bedrooms! Located in a friendly community on a quiet street & near great schools!

Offering great amenities as well, it comes with laundry room(washer/dryer)included, as well as a stove and dishwasher. Don't miss your chance, come see it for your self & apply today!

For more information or showings please call Christina or Gabby at

(310) 831-0123 or text (310) 200-5584



*Pet Friendly

*No Section 8 Or Third Party Subsidy Programs Accepted, We Apologize In Advance

*Renters Insurance Is Mandatory For All Renters Upon Lease Signing

Contact us to schedule a showing.