Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:43 AM

2407 Redondo Village Way

2407 West Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2407 West Redondo Beach Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
guest parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Beautiful and spacious condo in highly desirable "Redondo Village"complex of Gardena. 3Bedroom,2.5bathroom the corner lot house built in 2000.It was built as a Model House. The home features formal entry with tiled floors,open and bright living room with wall to wall carpet and gas fireplace. A powder room and an open setting between the living room,dining area and kitchen. The granite kitchen counter with center island and lot of counter space in kitchen with tiled floor. There is a private patio right off of the dining/ kitchen area.All bedrooms are upstairs and carpeted.The master bathroom is with bath tub/shower individually.The master bedroom is quite spacious and has a very large walk in closet.All windows are dual glass window. Visitor parking is located in front of the house. This gated community is close to El.Camino Collage,Alondra Park and Golf Course,Freeway,shopping,and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Redondo Village Way have any available units?
2407 Redondo Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2407 Redondo Village Way have?
Some of 2407 Redondo Village Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Redondo Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Redondo Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Redondo Village Way pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Redondo Village Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2407 Redondo Village Way offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Redondo Village Way offers parking.
Does 2407 Redondo Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Redondo Village Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Redondo Village Way have a pool?
No, 2407 Redondo Village Way does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Redondo Village Way have accessible units?
No, 2407 Redondo Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Redondo Village Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 Redondo Village Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Redondo Village Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Redondo Village Way does not have units with air conditioning.
