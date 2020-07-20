2407 Redondo Village Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking walk in closets fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

Beautiful and spacious condo in highly desirable "Redondo Village"complex of Gardena. 3Bedroom,2.5bathroom the corner lot house built in 2000.It was built as a Model House. The home features formal entry with tiled floors,open and bright living room with wall to wall carpet and gas fireplace. A powder room and an open setting between the living room,dining area and kitchen. The granite kitchen counter with center island and lot of counter space in kitchen with tiled floor. There is a private patio right off of the dining/ kitchen area.All bedrooms are upstairs and carpeted.The master bathroom is with bath tub/shower individually.The master bedroom is quite spacious and has a very large walk in closet.All windows are dual glass window. Visitor parking is located in front of the house. This gated community is close to El.Camino Collage,Alondra Park and Golf Course,Freeway,shopping,and restaurants.