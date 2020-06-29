All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 2223 W 152nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
2223 W 152nd St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2223 W 152nd St

2223 West 152nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2223 West 152nd Street, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 216208

Beautiful home in quiet secure neighborhood!! Home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home has new paint, new laminate flooring in bedrooms, living room, and hallway, new blinds, tile in kitchen and bathroom, comes with stove and over the range microwave. House also has washer & dryer hookups and garage plus fenced patio. Sorry no pets!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216208
Property Id 216208

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 W 152nd St have any available units?
2223 W 152nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 2223 W 152nd St have?
Some of 2223 W 152nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 W 152nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2223 W 152nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 W 152nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2223 W 152nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 2223 W 152nd St offer parking?
Yes, 2223 W 152nd St offers parking.
Does 2223 W 152nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 W 152nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 W 152nd St have a pool?
No, 2223 W 152nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2223 W 152nd St have accessible units?
No, 2223 W 152nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 W 152nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 W 152nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 W 152nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 W 152nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles