Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:16 AM

18004 Brighton Way

18004 Brighton Way · No Longer Available
Location

18004 Brighton Way, Gardena, CA 90248
Gardena

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Quiet Large 4bd/2ba Single Family Home in a cul-de-sac - 4bd/2ba single family home very clean in a quiet cul-de-sac, ex-wide driveway and large 2 car garage, brand new carpet, bonus room next to the dinning room with direct access to shaded patio; master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, central AC and Heating, dual pane windows and well insulated, beautiful front and backyard. Sorry no pet and no section 8..
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5003067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18004 Brighton Way have any available units?
18004 Brighton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 18004 Brighton Way have?
Some of 18004 Brighton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18004 Brighton Way currently offering any rent specials?
18004 Brighton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18004 Brighton Way pet-friendly?
No, 18004 Brighton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 18004 Brighton Way offer parking?
Yes, 18004 Brighton Way offers parking.
Does 18004 Brighton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18004 Brighton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18004 Brighton Way have a pool?
No, 18004 Brighton Way does not have a pool.
Does 18004 Brighton Way have accessible units?
No, 18004 Brighton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18004 Brighton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18004 Brighton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18004 Brighton Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18004 Brighton Way has units with air conditioning.
