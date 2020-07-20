18004 Brighton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Quiet Large 4bd/2ba Single Family Home in a cul-de-sac - 4bd/2ba single family home very clean in a quiet cul-de-sac, ex-wide driveway and large 2 car garage, brand new carpet, bonus room next to the dinning room with direct access to shaded patio; master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, central AC and Heating, dual pane windows and well insulated, beautiful front and backyard. Sorry no pet and no section 8..

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5003067)