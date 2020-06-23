All apartments in Gardena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1741 W 149th Street

1741 West 149th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1741 West 149th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tri-Level home in Pacific Gardens Condominium of Gardena. Home consists of 4 full bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.

1st floor consists of 1 bedroom and direct access 2-car garage
2nd floor consists of living room, dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and breakfast nook
3rd floor consists of laundry room and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom has a private balcony, bath, walk in closet, private bath and vaulted ceilings.

Newer updated wood and tile flooring, ceiling fans (in all bedrooms), kitchen consists of granite countertop with stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove.
Home has new fresh grey paint throughout. Conveniently located near pool and spa. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway (405, 105, 91, 110). Located in gated community
with pool and spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 W 149th Street have any available units?
1741 W 149th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1741 W 149th Street have?
Some of 1741 W 149th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 W 149th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1741 W 149th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 W 149th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1741 W 149th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1741 W 149th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1741 W 149th Street offers parking.
Does 1741 W 149th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 W 149th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 W 149th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1741 W 149th Street has a pool.
Does 1741 W 149th Street have accessible units?
No, 1741 W 149th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 W 149th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 W 149th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 W 149th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 W 149th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
