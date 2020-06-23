1741 W 149th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Tri-Level home in Pacific Gardens Condominium of Gardena. Home consists of 4 full bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms.



1st floor consists of 1 bedroom and direct access 2-car garage

2nd floor consists of living room, dining room, kitchen, 1/2 bath and breakfast nook

3rd floor consists of laundry room and 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Master bedroom has a private balcony, bath, walk in closet, private bath and vaulted ceilings.



Newer updated wood and tile flooring, ceiling fans (in all bedrooms), kitchen consists of granite countertop with stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas stove.

Home has new fresh grey paint throughout. Conveniently located near pool and spa. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway (405, 105, 91, 110). Located in gated community

with pool and spa.