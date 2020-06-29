All apartments in Gardena
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

16509 manhattan Place

16509 S Manhattan Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16509 S Manhattan Pl, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new building with all whittle and brittle. Entry level bedroom, full size bath, livingroom, kitchen with new appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer, kitchen counter top, access to backyard. AC.
Stair way to 2nd floor shows 3 bedrooms, hallway full bath, master bedroom with walkin closet and master bath. Hallway opens to rooftop area to enjoy.

Front unit is 3 beds and 2 baths with 1300+sqft. original building added and updated along with new applaances.

This unit is also for lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16509 manhattan Place have any available units?
16509 manhattan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 16509 manhattan Place have?
Some of 16509 manhattan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16509 manhattan Place currently offering any rent specials?
16509 manhattan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16509 manhattan Place pet-friendly?
No, 16509 manhattan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 16509 manhattan Place offer parking?
No, 16509 manhattan Place does not offer parking.
Does 16509 manhattan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16509 manhattan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16509 manhattan Place have a pool?
No, 16509 manhattan Place does not have a pool.
Does 16509 manhattan Place have accessible units?
No, 16509 manhattan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16509 manhattan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16509 manhattan Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 16509 manhattan Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16509 manhattan Place has units with air conditioning.
