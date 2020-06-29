16509 manhattan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Brand new building with all whittle and brittle. Entry level bedroom, full size bath, livingroom, kitchen with new appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer, kitchen counter top, access to backyard. AC.

Stair way to 2nd floor shows 3 bedrooms, hallway full bath, master bedroom with walkin closet and master bath. Hallway opens to rooftop area to enjoy.



Front unit is 3 beds and 2 baths with 1300+sqft. original building added and updated along with new applaances.



This unit is also for lease