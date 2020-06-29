16509 manhattan Place

Amenities
Brand new building with all whittle and brittle. Entry level bedroom, full size bath, livingroom, kitchen with new appliances including refrigerator, washer/dryer, kitchen counter top, access to backyard. AC.
Stair way to 2nd floor shows 3 bedrooms, hallway full bath, master bedroom with walkin closet and master bath. Hallway opens to rooftop area to enjoy.
Front unit is 3 beds and 2 baths with 1300+sqft. original building added and updated along with new applaances.
This unit is also for lease