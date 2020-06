Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This conveniently located in Central Gardena has a lot of offer. The duplex has a separate unit with own private backyard. A remodeled kitchen with new cabinet, granite counter top, stainless sink, new fixtures and new appliances-a range, a microwave, a refrigerator. Other features include an updated bathroom, hardwood floor throughout, new double pane window, a shade for laundry and storage. Washer and dryer will be provided.

Must come and see. No Pet & No smoking.