15906 Halldale Ave

Brand new fully remodeled charming 1 bed 1 bath cottage units that'll make you never want to leave home. Each unit has been extensively remolded with $80K in upgrades per unit. These newly constructed units include:
- Open floor plan with a fully remodeled kitchen and built-in island
- All new stainless steel appliances (high-efficiency washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, stove oven, microwave, french door fridge, and freezer)
- Lots of cabinet storage (soft close drawers and cabinets)
- Separate spacious living room
- Restored and refinished original hardwood floors throughout
- Brand new bathroom with luxury tiles, countertops, and finishes
- Spacious bedroom with fan light fixture
- Built-in large closet and storage space in bedroom
- Bonus cabinet storage in bathroom and hallway linen closet
- Each unit includes it's own in unit brand new high-efficiency washer and dryer
-Each unit separately metered for gas and electricity
- Brand new plumbing and electrical
- All double pane windows
- Recessed LED lighting throughout
- Newly landscaped for outdoor living complete with private patio space
- Garage parking
These units are going to fill quickly! Come visit the open house to complete an application.