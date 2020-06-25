All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 15906 Halldale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
15906 Halldale Ave
Last updated June 25 2019 at 7:06 AM

15906 Halldale Ave

15906 Halldale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15906 Halldale Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
https://halldalepropertymangment.tenantcloud.com/find

OPEN HOUSE
SATURDAY 6/22 11-3PM

$40 Screening-fee per applicant - (Cash or Cashier's check only)

MOVE IN READY 6/22!

Brand new fully remodeled charming 1 bed 1 bath cottage units that'll make you never want to leave home. Each unit has been extensively remolded with $80K in upgrades per unit. These newly constructed units include:

- Open floor plan with a fully remodeled kitchen and built-in island
- All new stainless steel appliances (high-efficiency washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher, stove oven, microwave, french door fridge, and freezer)
- Lots of cabinet storage (soft close drawers and cabinets)
- Separate spacious living room
- Restored and refinished original hardwood floors throughout
- Brand new bathroom with luxury tiles, countertops, and finishes
- Spacious bedroom with fan light fixture
- Built-in large closet and storage space in bedroom
- Bonus cabinet storage in bathroom and hallway linen closet
- Each unit includes it's own in unit brand new high-efficiency washer and dryer
-Each unit separately metered for gas and electricity
- Brand new plumbing and electrical
- All double pane windows
- Recessed LED lighting throughout
- Newly landscaped for outdoor living complete with private patio space
- Garage parking

These units are going to fill quickly! Come visit the open house to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15906 Halldale Ave have any available units?
15906 Halldale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 15906 Halldale Ave have?
Some of 15906 Halldale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15906 Halldale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15906 Halldale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15906 Halldale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15906 Halldale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 15906 Halldale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15906 Halldale Ave offers parking.
Does 15906 Halldale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15906 Halldale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15906 Halldale Ave have a pool?
No, 15906 Halldale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15906 Halldale Ave have accessible units?
No, 15906 Halldale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15906 Halldale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15906 Halldale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15906 Halldale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15906 Halldale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 3 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Balcony
Gardena Apartments with GarageGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles