Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

15511 S Manhattan Place

15511 South Manhattan Place · No Longer Available
Location

15511 South Manhattan Place, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home yours today. House was completely remodeled one year ago. Upgrades include new plumbing, updated kitchen with quartz counters, new stainless appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors with new baseboards, new light fixtures, new garage door and driveway, new windows, new landscaping and more. Gas washer and dryer hook-ups in the laundry room, for your convenience. Place your favorite outdoor rug and furniture on the patio and you have the perfect spot for entertaining. All of these upgrades in a desirable neighborhood will help you call this house home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15511 S Manhattan Place have any available units?
15511 S Manhattan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 15511 S Manhattan Place have?
Some of 15511 S Manhattan Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15511 S Manhattan Place currently offering any rent specials?
15511 S Manhattan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15511 S Manhattan Place pet-friendly?
No, 15511 S Manhattan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 15511 S Manhattan Place offer parking?
Yes, 15511 S Manhattan Place offers parking.
Does 15511 S Manhattan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15511 S Manhattan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15511 S Manhattan Place have a pool?
No, 15511 S Manhattan Place does not have a pool.
Does 15511 S Manhattan Place have accessible units?
No, 15511 S Manhattan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15511 S Manhattan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 15511 S Manhattan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15511 S Manhattan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15511 S Manhattan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
