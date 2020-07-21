15511 S Manhattan Place

Amenities

Come make this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home yours today. House was completely remodeled one year ago. Upgrades include new plumbing, updated kitchen with quartz counters, new stainless appliances, newly remodeled bathrooms, refinished hardwood floors with new baseboards, new light fixtures, new garage door and driveway, new windows, new landscaping and more. Gas washer and dryer hook-ups in the laundry room, for your convenience. Place your favorite outdoor rug and furniture on the patio and you have the perfect spot for entertaining. All of these upgrades in a desirable neighborhood will help you call this house home.