Very good location in central Gardena nearby Denker Ave. and big Japenese market. Small complex in gate community and auto opener for gate and garage. Convenient location for everything include stores, shopping center, school & park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1539 W 158th Street have any available units?
1539 W 158th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 1539 W 158th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1539 W 158th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.