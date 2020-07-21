All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1539 W 158th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1539 W 158th Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 2:37 AM

1539 W 158th Street

1539 West 158th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1539 West 158th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very good location in central Gardena nearby Denker Ave. and big Japenese market. Small complex in gate community and auto opener for gate and garage. Convenient location for everything include stores, shopping center, school & park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 W 158th Street have any available units?
1539 W 158th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
Is 1539 W 158th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1539 W 158th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 W 158th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1539 W 158th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1539 W 158th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1539 W 158th Street offers parking.
Does 1539 W 158th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 W 158th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 W 158th Street have a pool?
No, 1539 W 158th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1539 W 158th Street have accessible units?
No, 1539 W 158th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 W 158th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 W 158th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 W 158th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 W 158th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Apartments
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles