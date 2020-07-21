14909 Roxton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Great location Close to new LA Rams Stadium and Entertainment Center in trendy City of Gardena Neighborhood. Thornburg Park is in your backyard the park also offers Tennis, skate park and basketball courts perfect for a active lifestyle or just a walk in the park., Great family home with wonderful curb appeal. The interior has new water resistant laminate flooring. Kitchen features new quartz countertops new stainless steel stove and microwave with adjacent laundry room. Easy access to freeway. This is a must see!!

