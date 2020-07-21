All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 14909 Roxton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
14909 Roxton Avenue
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

14909 Roxton Avenue

14909 Roxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

14909 Roxton Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Great location Close to new LA Rams Stadium and Entertainment Center in trendy City of Gardena Neighborhood. Thornburg Park is in your backyard the park also offers Tennis, skate park and basketball courts perfect for a active lifestyle or just a walk in the park., Great family home with wonderful curb appeal. The interior has new water resistant laminate flooring. Kitchen features new quartz countertops new stainless steel stove and microwave with adjacent laundry room. Easy access to freeway. This is a must see!!
Great location Close to new LA Rams Stadium and Entertainment Center in trendy City of Gardena Neighborhood. Thornburg Park is in your backyard the park also offers Tennis, skate park and basketball courts perfect for a active lifestyle or just a walk in the park., Great family home with wonderful curb appeal. The interior has new water resistant laminate flooring. Kitchen features new quartz countertops new stainless steel stove and microwave with adjacent laundry room. Easy access to freeway. This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14909 Roxton Avenue have any available units?
14909 Roxton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 14909 Roxton Avenue have?
Some of 14909 Roxton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14909 Roxton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14909 Roxton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14909 Roxton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14909 Roxton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14909 Roxton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14909 Roxton Avenue offers parking.
Does 14909 Roxton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14909 Roxton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14909 Roxton Avenue have a pool?
No, 14909 Roxton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14909 Roxton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14909 Roxton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14909 Roxton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14909 Roxton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14909 Roxton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14909 Roxton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Apartments
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles