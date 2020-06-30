14502 Daphne Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

EXQUISITELY MAINTAINED SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Spacious Single Family Home With Original Hardwood Floors In Wonderful MC Carthy Tract ! Great Locations, Near Shops, Restaurants & Easy Highway Access.Original Retro Fixtures, Stove and New Dishwasher, 1 Car Garage, Beautifully Manicured Lawn With Fruit Trees, Back Yard Has Low Maintenance Artificial Turf and Huge Patio for Entertaining. Home Features a Large Bonus Room With Carpet and Stone Fireplace.

Tenant Pays All Utilities Including Gardener. Property Comes with Water Softening System. Sorry No Pets.



** SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT THURSDAY 5PM-6PM & SATURDAY 1PM- 2PM with Additional Times by Appointment**



2995/ Mo

2995/ Dep



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5415964)