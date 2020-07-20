13604 Ardath Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*****Apply within 48 hours of your tour and the price will drop to $3049!!!*****



This beautiful move-in-ready family home is waiting for you! Great floor plan on a street with no through traffic. Beautifully maintained with glossy hardwood floors, spacious living area filled with natural light, updated kitchen, laundry inside, three good sized bedrooms and two bathrooms complete this wonderful home. Whether you are looking for a starter home or your forever home, you have found it here! Peaceful and friendly neighborhood within easy reach of the South Bay Beaches, The Forum, and soon-to-be completed Inglewood Football Stadium. Close to major freeways, El Camino College, transportation, restaurants, shopping, and SpaceX. This one truly won't last long!