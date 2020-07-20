All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 13604 Ardath Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
13604 Ardath Avenue
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 PM

13604 Ardath Avenue

13604 Ardath Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

13604 Ardath Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*****Apply within 48 hours of your tour and the price will drop to $3049!!!*****

This beautiful move-in-ready family home is waiting for you! Great floor plan on a street with no through traffic. Beautifully maintained with glossy hardwood floors, spacious living area filled with natural light, updated kitchen, laundry inside, three good sized bedrooms and two bathrooms complete this wonderful home. Whether you are looking for a starter home or your forever home, you have found it here! Peaceful and friendly neighborhood within easy reach of the South Bay Beaches, The Forum, and soon-to-be completed Inglewood Football Stadium. Close to major freeways, El Camino College, transportation, restaurants, shopping, and SpaceX. This one truly won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13604 Ardath Avenue have any available units?
13604 Ardath Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 13604 Ardath Avenue have?
Some of 13604 Ardath Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13604 Ardath Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13604 Ardath Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13604 Ardath Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13604 Ardath Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13604 Ardath Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13604 Ardath Avenue offers parking.
Does 13604 Ardath Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13604 Ardath Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13604 Ardath Avenue have a pool?
No, 13604 Ardath Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13604 Ardath Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13604 Ardath Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13604 Ardath Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13604 Ardath Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13604 Ardath Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13604 Ardath Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Apartments
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles