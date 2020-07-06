13011 Daphne Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Home Nestled in Gardena Area! - Property Id: 218410



Beautiful Home Nestled in a Highly Sought-After Gardena Area!



Welcome to your New Home!



It's a Fantastic single-story ranch style home 1800 Square feet with a 2-car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and Family room/Den/Office Beauty! The home has Central Air and Heat.



The home is conveniently located close to the following freeways - 110 FWY, 405 FWY, 91 FWY, 105 FWY which makes it convenient to get you everywhere you want to be, minutes from the Beach! Great lay out! Newly renovated throughout! Separate laundry room with storage. Property is wired with NEST for the technology savvy. The home is already wired for an alarm system.



Close Proximity to parks, nationally ranked schools, university and colleges, metro access, and nearby corporate headquarters.



If interested to seeing the property please contact Angela Culpepper on 310-901-6887.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218410

Property Id 218410



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5523856)