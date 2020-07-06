All apartments in Gardena
13011 Daphne Ave
Last updated February 20 2020

13011 Daphne Ave

13011 Daphne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13011 Daphne Avenue, Gardena, CA 90249
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Beautiful Home Nestled in Gardena Area! - Property Id: 218410

Beautiful Home Nestled in a Highly Sought-After Gardena Area!

Welcome to your New Home!

It's a Fantastic single-story ranch style home 1800 Square feet with a 2-car garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and Family room/Den/Office Beauty! The home has Central Air and Heat.

The home is conveniently located close to the following freeways - 110 FWY, 405 FWY, 91 FWY, 105 FWY which makes it convenient to get you everywhere you want to be, minutes from the Beach! Great lay out! Newly renovated throughout! Separate laundry room with storage. Property is wired with NEST for the technology savvy. The home is already wired for an alarm system.

Close Proximity to parks, nationally ranked schools, university and colleges, metro access, and nearby corporate headquarters.

If interested to seeing the property please contact Angela Culpepper on 310-901-6887.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/218410
Property Id 218410

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5523856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Daphne Ave have any available units?
13011 Daphne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 13011 Daphne Ave have?
Some of 13011 Daphne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 Daphne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Daphne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Daphne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13011 Daphne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 13011 Daphne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13011 Daphne Ave offers parking.
Does 13011 Daphne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13011 Daphne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Daphne Ave have a pool?
No, 13011 Daphne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13011 Daphne Ave have accessible units?
No, 13011 Daphne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13011 Daphne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13011 Daphne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13011 Daphne Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13011 Daphne Ave has units with air conditioning.

