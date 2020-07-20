All apartments in Gardena
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:53 AM

1234 Marine Avenue

1234 Marine Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1234 Marine Ave, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.ppmlist.com for more information ***

Address: 1234 Marine Ave, Gardena, CA 90247

- Rent: $1,500 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,300 (On Approved Credit)
- Aprox: 840 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- 2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Fresh paint throughout
- Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living space and bathrooms
- New carpet in all bedrooms
- Brand new ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms (with remotes)
- Upgraded modern kitchen with gray lower cabinets & white uppers, quartz counter tops, under mount sink & modern faucet
- Stainless steel stove/oven & microwave hood--- Tenants are responsible for their own fridge
- Upgraded bathrooms with new vanities with ample storage, quartz counter tops and modern faucet, and new toilets
- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms
- Fully gated building
- Community laundry on-site
- Includes covered tandem parking for 2 cars
- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash

*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

