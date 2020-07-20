1234 Marine Avenue

Amenities

Address: 1234 Marine Ave, Gardena, CA 90247



- Rent: $1,500 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,300 (On Approved Credit)

- Aprox: 840 sqft



Features and Amenities:

- 2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Fresh paint throughout

- Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main living space and bathrooms

- New carpet in all bedrooms

- Brand new ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms (with remotes)

- Upgraded modern kitchen with gray lower cabinets & white uppers, quartz counter tops, under mount sink & modern faucet

- Stainless steel stove/oven & microwave hood--- Tenants are responsible for their own fridge

- Upgraded bathrooms with new vanities with ample storage, quartz counter tops and modern faucet, and new toilets

- Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms

- Fully gated building

- Community laundry on-site

- Includes covered tandem parking for 2 cars

- Utilities included: water, sewer, & trash



*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



