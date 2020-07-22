All apartments in Gardena
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

1131 W 145th Street

1131 West 145th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1131 West 145th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bdrm 1.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. Beatiful new laminate flooring through out large living room and bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, shaker cabinets, and recessed lighting. Stove, fridge, and washer/dryer included. Attractively updated bathroom. 2 car garage. New fencing in the large pet friendly back yard with plenty of space for your pup. Sprikler system and landscaping included. House has a new roof and fresh paint and move in ready available December 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 W 145th Street have any available units?
1131 W 145th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1131 W 145th Street have?
Some of 1131 W 145th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 W 145th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1131 W 145th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 W 145th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 W 145th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1131 W 145th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1131 W 145th Street offers parking.
Does 1131 W 145th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 W 145th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 W 145th Street have a pool?
No, 1131 W 145th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1131 W 145th Street have accessible units?
No, 1131 W 145th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 W 145th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 W 145th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 W 145th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 W 145th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
