1131 W 145th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 3 bdrm 1.5 bath home located on a cul-de-sac. Beatiful new laminate flooring through out large living room and bedrooms. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter tops, shaker cabinets, and recessed lighting. Stove, fridge, and washer/dryer included. Attractively updated bathroom. 2 car garage. New fencing in the large pet friendly back yard with plenty of space for your pup. Sprikler system and landscaping included. House has a new roof and fresh paint and move in ready available December 1st.