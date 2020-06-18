B07 13051 Gilbert St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

We invite you to make Lotus Gardens your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring. Located a quarter mile from the 22 freeway, were just a short drive from a variety of popular beaches, the best shopping centers, and your favorite amusement parks. With a variety of excellent schools located within a mile of us youll, find Lotus Gardens a perfect location. Give us a call or email us to set up your tour appointment today!.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit is perfect for all of your living needs. Recently updated with new light fixtures, faucets, a ceiling fan, flooring and freshly painted interiors, youll find it to be a beautiful and relaxing environment. Enjoy an open living area accented with large windows and a sliding glass door that leads to your own private patio area.



Appliances: Stove, Space Heaters.

Parking: 2 carports included

