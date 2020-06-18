All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like B07 13051 Gilbert St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
B07 13051 Gilbert St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

B07 13051 Gilbert St

13051 Gilbert St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

13051 Gilbert St, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
We invite you to make Lotus Gardens your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring. Located a quarter mile from the 22 freeway, were just a short drive from a variety of popular beaches, the best shopping centers, and your favorite amusement parks. With a variety of excellent schools located within a mile of us youll, find Lotus Gardens a perfect location. Give us a call or email us to set up your tour appointment today!.
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit is perfect for all of your living needs. Recently updated with new light fixtures, faucets, a ceiling fan, flooring and freshly painted interiors, youll find it to be a beautiful and relaxing environment. Enjoy an open living area accented with large windows and a sliding glass door that leads to your own private patio area.

Appliances: Stove, Space Heaters.
Parking: 2 carports included
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/garden-grove-3-bed-2-bath/5823/

IT491214 - IT49MC5823

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does B07 13051 Gilbert St have any available units?
B07 13051 Gilbert St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does B07 13051 Gilbert St have?
Some of B07 13051 Gilbert St's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is B07 13051 Gilbert St currently offering any rent specials?
B07 13051 Gilbert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is B07 13051 Gilbert St pet-friendly?
No, B07 13051 Gilbert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does B07 13051 Gilbert St offer parking?
Yes, B07 13051 Gilbert St does offer parking.
Does B07 13051 Gilbert St have units with washers and dryers?
No, B07 13051 Gilbert St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does B07 13051 Gilbert St have a pool?
No, B07 13051 Gilbert St does not have a pool.
Does B07 13051 Gilbert St have accessible units?
No, B07 13051 Gilbert St does not have accessible units.
Does B07 13051 Gilbert St have units with dishwashers?
No, B07 13051 Gilbert St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15
Garden Grove, CA 82844
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles