Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 9712 Sabre Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
9712 Sabre Avenue
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:00 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9712 Sabre Avenue
9712 Sabre Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
9712 Sabre Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Little Saigon
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Upgraded one-story 3 bedroom home with large backyard. Home is clean with good looking paint and flooring. There is a Jacuzzi in backyard for tenant use and care.
Contact property manager for showings/questions: Grant (949) 434-4659 or email grant@delmarrealty.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9712 Sabre Avenue have any available units?
9712 Sabre Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garden Grove, CA
.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garden Grove Rent Report
.
Is 9712 Sabre Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Sabre Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Sabre Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9712 Sabre Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garden Grove
.
Does 9712 Sabre Avenue offer parking?
No, 9712 Sabre Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9712 Sabre Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 Sabre Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Sabre Avenue have a pool?
No, 9712 Sabre Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9712 Sabre Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9712 Sabre Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Sabre Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 Sabre Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 Sabre Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9712 Sabre Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Similar Pages
Garden Grove 1 Bedrooms
Garden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with Parking
Garden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles