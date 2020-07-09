12591 George Reyburn Rd

Amenities

A 2-story single family house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a beautiful neighborhood with highly rated schools nearby. The house has carpets and vinyl flooring. The spacious kitchen comes with a refrigerator, range, microwave and a dishwasher along with plenty of storage space. The house comes with central air and central heat. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,800 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month's rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,600 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1547 sq ft PET POLICY: 1 dog and 1 cat are accepted under certain conditions SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Loyal Barker Elementary School (9/10), Hilton D. Bell Intermediate School (9/10), Pacifica High School (9/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1977 YARD: landscaping not included ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the 'paw score' the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the 'Potentially Dangerous Dog' (CA Chap 9 31602) or 'Vicious Dog' (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.