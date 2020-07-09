All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:27 PM

12591 George Reyburn Rd

12591 George Reyburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

12591 George Reyburn Road, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bfd6cb1084 ---- SHOWING INSTRUCTION, Click on this link and fill out all information to sign up for a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bfd6cb1084/12591-george-reyburn-rd-garden-grove-ca-92845 A 2-story single family house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms in a beautiful neighborhood with highly rated schools nearby. The house has carpets and vinyl flooring. The spacious kitchen comes with a refrigerator, range, microwave and a dishwasher along with plenty of storage space. The house comes with central air and central heat. Please see photos above and schedule a viewing to look around the place. AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately RENT: $2,800 $10 preventative maintenance fee DEPOSIT: One month?s rent upon good credit TOTAL MOVE-IN CHARGES: $5,600 upon good credit SQ FEET: 1547 sq ft PET POLICY: 1 dog and 1 cat are accepted under certain conditions SMOKING: No smoking is allowed inside the unit UTILITIES INCLUDED: none APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): 1) Go to: http://www.patronpm.com/long-beach-homes-for-rent 2) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) 3) Find your desired property and hit ?Apply Now? 4) Complete the Online Application Form 5) Pay the Application Fee ? Property Description Details ? AREA INFORMATION: Greatschools rating: Loyal Barker Elementary School (9/10), Hilton D. Bell Intermediate School (9/10), Pacifica High School (9/10) GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage *KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Fridge *Fridge: Fridge included, but replacement and repair is not warranted by the owner. *LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Washer and Dryer Hookups Only PROPERTY TYPE: single-family YEAR BUILT: 1977 YARD: landscaping not included ? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ? *ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $10 monthly charge for preventative maintenance when applicable and optional liability insurance for $12 per month. APPLICATION FEE: $45 APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: Please allow up to 5 business days GUARANTORS: Allowed *LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None FULL PET POLICY: ALL pets must first be approved by Landlord. If allowed, Tenant agrees to first submit a pet application through www.petscreening.com/referral/qQA8bu0o7xHn and provide all required documents, such as photo, pet vaccination records and references. The higher the ?paw score? the greater chance for an approval by the Owner. Any and all pet(s) shall be licensed with the appropriate authority, must have a minimum insurance policy of $100,000 (shared with management) and not part of the ?Potentially Dangerous Dog? (CA Chap 9 31602) or ?Vicious Dog? (CA Chap 9 31604); including, but not limited to any breed not covered by insurance by both Tenant AND Owner. *PROPERTY MANAGER: Patron Property Management Inc. DRE #02065930 *LEASING AGENT: Rob Sittman DRE #02037326 *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12591 George Reyburn Rd have any available units?
12591 George Reyburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12591 George Reyburn Rd have?
Some of 12591 George Reyburn Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12591 George Reyburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12591 George Reyburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12591 George Reyburn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12591 George Reyburn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 12591 George Reyburn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12591 George Reyburn Rd offers parking.
Does 12591 George Reyburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12591 George Reyburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12591 George Reyburn Rd have a pool?
No, 12591 George Reyburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12591 George Reyburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 12591 George Reyburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12591 George Reyburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12591 George Reyburn Rd has units with dishwashers.

