11422 Brookhurst St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-In Ready! 3 Bed 1.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Garden Grove! - Awesome 3 bed 1.5 Bath Townhome in the Montecito Plaza HOA in Garden Grove!



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, February 9th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 1:00PM to 2:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



Tile and Laminate Wood Flooring throughout the Unit

Master Suite Features separate Vanity

Dining nook features Bench Seating and Table

Granite Counters in Kitchen

Laundry Hookups

Enclosed Patio

Next to the greenbelt

Community Pool



NON-SMOKING HOME

$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



(RLNE4607608)