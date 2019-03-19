All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11422 Brookhurst St

11422 Brookhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

11422 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-In Ready! 3 Bed 1.5 Bath End Unit Townhome in Garden Grove! - Awesome 3 bed 1.5 Bath Townhome in the Montecito Plaza HOA in Garden Grove!

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House SATURDAY, February 9th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with property information from 1:00PM to 2:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

Tile and Laminate Wood Flooring throughout the Unit
Master Suite Features separate Vanity
Dining nook features Bench Seating and Table
Granite Counters in Kitchen
Laundry Hookups
Enclosed Patio
Next to the greenbelt
Community Pool

NON-SMOKING HOME
$2,495 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4607608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11422 Brookhurst St have any available units?
11422 Brookhurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11422 Brookhurst St have?
Some of 11422 Brookhurst St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11422 Brookhurst St currently offering any rent specials?
11422 Brookhurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11422 Brookhurst St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11422 Brookhurst St is pet friendly.
Does 11422 Brookhurst St offer parking?
No, 11422 Brookhurst St does not offer parking.
Does 11422 Brookhurst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11422 Brookhurst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11422 Brookhurst St have a pool?
Yes, 11422 Brookhurst St has a pool.
Does 11422 Brookhurst St have accessible units?
No, 11422 Brookhurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 11422 Brookhurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11422 Brookhurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
