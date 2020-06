Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Hurry!! Don't miss out on this Beautiful Solar Pool home. Come enjoy the open kitchen, neutral colors throughout the home, granite counter tops in the kitchen, private pool, along with solar, 3-car garage and Murrieta Schools. Rental includes refrigerator, washer, and dryer in as is condition. Backdoor has an alarm for your convenience. Dogs less than 20lbs Only! No cats. Available July 11th.