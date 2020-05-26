32622 Breton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Pool home. This Single story home features a Pool, Spa with Custom Decking and Pool security fencing. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and comes with an Office/Den. Custom Paint and chalk wall at entrance.Tile flooring flows thru most of the home except bedrooms which has carpeting. Kitchen opens to Family Room with Accent Fireplace. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar, Walk In Pantry, and lots of cabinets for storage. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms.

Master Bath features Dual Sinks, Separate Oval Tub and Shower. Walk In Closet. Indoor Laundry Room and Three Car Garage. Tenant required to carry renter's insurance in the amount of $300,000. Landscaper and pool maintenance included. This home is equipped with Solar that tenants will be responsible to pay monthly service.