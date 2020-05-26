All apartments in French Valley
32622 Breton Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

32622 Breton Drive

32622 Breton Drive · (951) 244-1867
Location

32622 Breton Drive, French Valley, CA 92596

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1819 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Pool home. This Single story home features a Pool, Spa with Custom Decking and Pool security fencing. Three Bedrooms, Two Baths and comes with an Office/Den. Custom Paint and chalk wall at entrance.Tile flooring flows thru most of the home except bedrooms which has carpeting. Kitchen opens to Family Room with Accent Fireplace. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar, Walk In Pantry, and lots of cabinets for storage. Ceiling Fans in all bedrooms.
Master Bath features Dual Sinks, Separate Oval Tub and Shower. Walk In Closet. Indoor Laundry Room and Three Car Garage. Tenant required to carry renter's insurance in the amount of $300,000. Landscaper and pool maintenance included. This home is equipped with Solar that tenants will be responsible to pay monthly service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32622 Breton Drive have any available units?
32622 Breton Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32622 Breton Drive have?
Some of 32622 Breton Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32622 Breton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32622 Breton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32622 Breton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32622 Breton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in French Valley.
Does 32622 Breton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32622 Breton Drive does offer parking.
Does 32622 Breton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32622 Breton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32622 Breton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32622 Breton Drive has a pool.
Does 32622 Breton Drive have accessible units?
No, 32622 Breton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32622 Breton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32622 Breton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32622 Breton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32622 Breton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
