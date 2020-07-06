17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Spacious Jr 1 Bedroom With A Gorgeous view! - Living at Los Cab, you will be living within a resort style atmosphere that offers a secure gated community with a lot of activities in one location! Los Caballeros Racquet & Sports Club, the club of fun and fitness, located near Mile Square Park in beautiful Fountain Valley.



Great view from the front door, you won't have this view living any where else!



Overlooking the 50 Meter Olympic Pool is this welcoming naturally bright Jr. 1bd/1ba condo located on the 2nd Floor. This condo is an upgrade from a studio floor plan. It offers a very large walk in closet and the bedroom is separate from the living & dining area, tenant is responsible for paying electricity & water.



Updated unit with brand new vinyl floors, fresh paint!



Coin operated laundry facilities onsite, community barbecue's, Jacuzzi's, swimming pools, there are even fully stocked vending machines! There is plenty of parking for our residents & their guests.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5299221)