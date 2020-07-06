All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308

17210 Newhope St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17210 Newhope St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Spacious Jr 1 Bedroom With A Gorgeous view! - Living at Los Cab, you will be living within a resort style atmosphere that offers a secure gated community with a lot of activities in one location! Los Caballeros Racquet & Sports Club, the club of fun and fitness, located near Mile Square Park in beautiful Fountain Valley.

Great view from the front door, you won't have this view living any where else!

Overlooking the 50 Meter Olympic Pool is this welcoming naturally bright Jr. 1bd/1ba condo located on the 2nd Floor. This condo is an upgrade from a studio floor plan. It offers a very large walk in closet and the bedroom is separate from the living & dining area, tenant is responsible for paying electricity & water.

Updated unit with brand new vinyl floors, fresh paint!

Coin operated laundry facilities onsite, community barbecue's, Jacuzzi's, swimming pools, there are even fully stocked vending machines! There is plenty of parking for our residents & their guests.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5299221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 have any available units?
17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fountain Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 have?
Some of 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 currently offering any rent specials?
17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 pet-friendly?
No, 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 offer parking?
Yes, 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 offers parking.
Does 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 have a pool?
Yes, 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 has a pool.
Does 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 have accessible units?
No, 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 does not have accessible units.
Does 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17210 Newhope St. Unit 1308 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine