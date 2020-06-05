All apartments in Fountain Valley
Find more places like 16515 Yucca Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Valley, CA
/
16515 Yucca Circle
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:54 AM

16515 Yucca Circle

16515 Yucca Circle · (714) 899-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16515 Yucca Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16515 Yucca Circle · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH**

Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/fnnLHxmIeS8

Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home on over-sized lot. This home is a true must see! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this property offers front yard, private front patio, attached 2 car garage, and large low maintenance backyard. Upgrades throughout- including shutter windows, laminate tile in bedrooms and living area, recessed lighting, and remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Granite counter tops and plenty of storage in kitchen, open to dining area with direct access to 2 car garage. Living area is center of it all with large shuttered doors leading to over-sized backyard. 2 guest bedrooms and guest bath along with Master suite. Master suite has mirrored closet doors and ensuite bath. Won't last long! Apply Today!!

Sorry NO PETS!

Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or ?(714) 253-4257

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16515 Yucca Circle have any available units?
16515 Yucca Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 16515 Yucca Circle have?
Some of 16515 Yucca Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16515 Yucca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
16515 Yucca Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16515 Yucca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 16515 Yucca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 16515 Yucca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 16515 Yucca Circle does offer parking.
Does 16515 Yucca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16515 Yucca Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16515 Yucca Circle have a pool?
No, 16515 Yucca Circle does not have a pool.
Does 16515 Yucca Circle have accessible units?
No, 16515 Yucca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 16515 Yucca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 16515 Yucca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16515 Yucca Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crystal Springs
10244 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Grande
9440 Clover Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
The Galleria Apartment Homes
16425 Harbor Blvd
Fountain Valley, CA 92708

Similar Pages

Fountain Valley 1 BedroomsFountain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Fountain Valley Apartments with BalconyFountain Valley Apartments with Parking
Fountain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CADana Point, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastline Community CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity