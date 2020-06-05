Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

16515 Yucca Circle Available 04/24/20 Coming Soon: 3Bd 2Ba Single Story Home on Over-sized Lot in Fountain Valley - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS - SHOWINGS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH**



Check out this great Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/fnnLHxmIeS8



Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bath single level home on over-sized lot. This home is a true must see! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this property offers front yard, private front patio, attached 2 car garage, and large low maintenance backyard. Upgrades throughout- including shutter windows, laminate tile in bedrooms and living area, recessed lighting, and remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Granite counter tops and plenty of storage in kitchen, open to dining area with direct access to 2 car garage. Living area is center of it all with large shuttered doors leading to over-sized backyard. 2 guest bedrooms and guest bath along with Master suite. Master suite has mirrored closet doors and ensuite bath. Won't last long! Apply Today!!



Sorry NO PETS!



Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or ?(714) 253-4257



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com



No Pets Allowed



