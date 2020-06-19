All apartments in Fountain Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

11600 Warner Avenue #541

11600 Warner Avenue · (714) 241-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11600 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11600 Warner Avenue - 541 #541 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
2nd Floor Corner Unit with 2 Balconies!! (Elevator Access) - Come check out this spacious corner unit! Very rare floor plan. Unit features wood laminate floors through out (with vinyl in the master bedroom) with a cozy fireplace in the living room, wet bar area in front of open kitchen with small breakfast bar, separate laundry room off the kitchen with plenty of linen space, extra hallway storage/coat closet, tubs in both bathrooms, and a private balcony off each bedroom! The unit comes with 1 assigned carport spot with plenty of additional parking for daytime guests.

Imagine having your home located within a vacation resort atmosphere. That is what you can look forward to at the Los Caballeros Warner Condominium Community. Our gated community features a relaxing swimming pool, Jacuzzi, several Gas BBQ grills and a serene lake that runs through the middle of the community including the running sound of water with the tranquil waterfall.  

To view this unit or for additional information give us a call at (714) 241-7368 or visit our website at www.lcrefs.com for further details.

(RLNE5762889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11600 Warner Avenue #541 have any available units?
11600 Warner Avenue #541 has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 11600 Warner Avenue #541 have?
Some of 11600 Warner Avenue #541's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11600 Warner Avenue #541 currently offering any rent specials?
11600 Warner Avenue #541 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11600 Warner Avenue #541 pet-friendly?
No, 11600 Warner Avenue #541 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 11600 Warner Avenue #541 offer parking?
Yes, 11600 Warner Avenue #541 does offer parking.
Does 11600 Warner Avenue #541 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11600 Warner Avenue #541 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11600 Warner Avenue #541 have a pool?
Yes, 11600 Warner Avenue #541 has a pool.
Does 11600 Warner Avenue #541 have accessible units?
No, 11600 Warner Avenue #541 does not have accessible units.
Does 11600 Warner Avenue #541 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11600 Warner Avenue #541 does not have units with dishwashers.
