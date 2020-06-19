11600 Warner Avenue #541

Amenities

2nd Floor Corner Unit with 2 Balconies!! (Elevator Access) - Come check out this spacious corner unit! Very rare floor plan. Unit features wood laminate floors through out (with vinyl in the master bedroom) with a cozy fireplace in the living room, wet bar area in front of open kitchen with small breakfast bar, separate laundry room off the kitchen with plenty of linen space, extra hallway storage/coat closet, tubs in both bathrooms, and a private balcony off each bedroom! The unit comes with 1 assigned carport spot with plenty of additional parking for daytime guests.



Imagine having your home located within a vacation resort atmosphere. That is what you can look forward to at the Los Caballeros Warner Condominium Community. Our gated community features a relaxing swimming pool, Jacuzzi, several Gas BBQ grills and a serene lake that runs through the middle of the community including the running sound of water with the tranquil waterfall.



To view this unit or for additional information give us a call at (714) 241-7368 or visit our website at www.lcrefs.com for further details.



