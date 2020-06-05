All apartments in Fountain Valley
10723 El Silbido Avenue

10723 El Silbido Avenue
Location

10723 El Silbido Avenue, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Fountain Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Located in Green Valley neighborhood,. Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home features 1,400 square feet of livable space. The home boasts wood grain laminate flooring, newer paint inside and out, carpet in 2 bedrooms, laminate in the 3rd. Welcomed by tile entry way, family room has vaulted beamed ceiling with a cozy gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen offers ample natural light and updated kitchen with newer marble counter tops and white shaker cabinets. Two spacious bedroom!, master bedroom has en suite bath, standing shower and spacious closet space. The second full bathroom has updated sink and shower bathtub. Located in a great neighborhood, short walk to Mile Square Park and community offers 2 swimming pools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10723 El Silbido Avenue have any available units?
10723 El Silbido Avenue has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fountain Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fountain Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 10723 El Silbido Avenue have?
Some of 10723 El Silbido Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10723 El Silbido Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10723 El Silbido Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10723 El Silbido Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10723 El Silbido Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Valley.
Does 10723 El Silbido Avenue offer parking?
No, 10723 El Silbido Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10723 El Silbido Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10723 El Silbido Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10723 El Silbido Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10723 El Silbido Avenue has a pool.
Does 10723 El Silbido Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10723 El Silbido Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10723 El Silbido Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10723 El Silbido Avenue has units with dishwashers.
