10723 El Silbido Avenue

Located in Green Valley neighborhood,. Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home features 1,400 square feet of livable space. The home boasts wood grain laminate flooring, newer paint inside and out, carpet in 2 bedrooms, laminate in the 3rd. Welcomed by tile entry way, family room has vaulted beamed ceiling with a cozy gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen offers ample natural light and updated kitchen with newer marble counter tops and white shaker cabinets. Two spacious bedroom!, master bedroom has en suite bath, standing shower and spacious closet space. The second full bathroom has updated sink and shower bathtub. Located in a great neighborhood, short walk to Mile Square Park and community offers 2 swimming pools!