10525 Margarita Ave

2 story 4bd, 3ba home in Fountain Valley less than a block from Miles Square Park. - Single Family Home located in desirable neighborhood of Fountain Valley a short walking distance from Miles Square Park. This 4 bd, 3 ba home features dual suites. One large suite upstairs and a 2nd smaller one downstairs perfect for grandpa or grandma. The other 3 bds and 1 ba are downstairs also. With approximately 2,330 sq ft of living space theres room for the whole family. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and the 22 and 405 freeways. Don't forget all the amenities of Mile Square park: two lakes, three 18-hole golf courses, archery range, baseball and softball fields, picnic shelters, and a 20-acre urban nature area planted with California native plants, a 55 acre recreation center with tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball courts, a gymnasium, the Kingston Boys & Girls Club, and a community center.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5261252)