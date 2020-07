Amenities

hardwood floors garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the beautiful neighborhood with highly desirable Fountain Valley School district, this home is within walking distance to Gisler Elementary, Ellis Park, minutes away from freeway 405 and all convenient restaurants and shops. Move-in ready on a quiet cul-de-sac street, this great home offers bright and open floor plan with skylights in family room, laminated wood flooring, separate living room, inside laundry, and large backyard space.