Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6063 Medinah Street

6063 Medinah Street · (760) 242-6083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6063 Medinah Street, Fontana, CA 92336
Sierra Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6063 Medinah Street · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
JUST REDUCED!!!! Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath Home. Located in the Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community and within walking distance to the Golf Course. Formal Living and Dining areas, Upstairs Loft and Laundry Room. 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath conveniently located downstairs. Oversized Master Bathroom Suite with Garden Tub and spacious open closet space. Backyard opens to spectacular views of the Golf Course. Convenient location to Shopping, Schools, Parks, Recreation and Freeway.

Please contact Listing Agent for more details.
Lupe De La Torre (760) 242-6083

* Credit Score 600 or above
* Income must meet 3 times the rent amount
* No Evictions, Landlord Collections or Open Bankruptcies

(RLNE5677120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6063 Medinah Street have any available units?
6063 Medinah Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
Is 6063 Medinah Street currently offering any rent specials?
6063 Medinah Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 Medinah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6063 Medinah Street is pet friendly.
Does 6063 Medinah Street offer parking?
No, 6063 Medinah Street does not offer parking.
Does 6063 Medinah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6063 Medinah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 Medinah Street have a pool?
No, 6063 Medinah Street does not have a pool.
Does 6063 Medinah Street have accessible units?
No, 6063 Medinah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 Medinah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6063 Medinah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6063 Medinah Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6063 Medinah Street does not have units with air conditioning.
