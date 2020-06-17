6063 Medinah Street

Amenities

JUST REDUCED!!!! Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath Home. Located in the Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community and within walking distance to the Golf Course. Formal Living and Dining areas, Upstairs Loft and Laundry Room. 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath conveniently located downstairs. Oversized Master Bathroom Suite with Garden Tub and spacious open closet space. Backyard opens to spectacular views of the Golf Course. Convenient location to Shopping, Schools, Parks, Recreation and Freeway.



Please contact Listing Agent for more details.

Lupe De La Torre (760) 242-6083



* Credit Score 600 or above

* Income must meet 3 times the rent amount

* No Evictions, Landlord Collections or Open Bankruptcies



