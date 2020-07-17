Amenities

3548 Rosa Way (Guest House) Available 08/01/20 The Perfect Guest House Unit, Located on Stunning Property, Private Everything, minutes to Downtown Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a private showing. Please do not proceed without an appointment, tenants/owners may still be residing on property.



This Beautiful Guest Home resides in a secluded and stunning neighborhood locale of Fallbrook.

Manicured grounds greet you as soon as you pull through the gate and come up the drive.



It offers 1 Bed / 1 Bath / 500 Square Feet / Private Entry & Private Parking Space Area Provided!

And ALL Utilities Included in Rent!



It is being offered at $1750 per Month with a 6 month up front Lease Term ideally, then going month to month thereafter.

Security Deposit of $1850 will be due at time of acceptance.

First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Dogs will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and shared washer and dryer units.



ALL Utilities Included in Rent! Water / Trash / Electric / Propane Gas.

All Landscaping taken care of by Owner!



This home has central heating and air and is on septic.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!



Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



No Cats Allowed



