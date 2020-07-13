All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

The Pointe

Open Now until 6pm
2550 Hilborn Rd · (707) 368-4074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA 94534

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 275 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 037 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
package receiving
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
sauna
internet access
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer 1 parking space per apartment home. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe have any available units?
The Pointe has 3 units available starting at $1,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does The Pointe have?
Some of The Pointe's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe offers parking.
Does The Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe has a pool.
Does The Pointe have accessible units?
No, The Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does The Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, The Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
