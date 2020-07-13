The Pointe

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600
limit: 1
rent: $50
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer 1 parking space per apartment home. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.