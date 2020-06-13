58 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA
1 of 33
1 of 14
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 35
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 26
1 of 8
Welcome to the far North Bay, the Flats and also Jelly Belly Land! That's right you lucky new Bay Area resident, your new neighbor, the Jelly Belly factory, is the leading manufacturer of adorable mammal-shaped Easter candies! Now let's find you an equally adorable apartment!
Fairfield may be most desired for its proximity to other more populous California cities, as it is equidistant to both San Francisco and Sacramento. Fairfield does have its fair share of local activities and amenities, including a row of restaurants, bars and shops in the old downtown area, and the Westfield Solano Mall, which is chock full of the traditional chain stores and restaurants.
Guess what! Fairfield is also really close to other things! (Seriously, when is Fairfield going to change its motto to "Live here to go elsewhere!"?) The scenic Napa Valley is a little over 15 miles from town and a short drive south will put you at the many nature preserves found along Grizzly Bay. So go ahead and get sloshed on some wine then hike around in your new hometown! See more
Finding an apartment in Fairfield that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.