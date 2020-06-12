Apartment List
/
CA
/
fairfield
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA

Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1154 sqft
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
6 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
13 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1103 sqft
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2200 Peach Tree Dr.
2200 Peach Tree Drive, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
2200 Peach Tree Dr. Fairfield - Large Duplex- 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly Landscaped Yard. 2 Car Garage With Garage Door Remote. New Carpet, New Blinds & New Paint. Refrigerator Included. Large Master Bedroom. NO PETS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255
134 Sungold Way, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1603 sqft
134 Sungold Way - Sunrise Commons, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, approx. 1603 sq ft.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1725 Daniel Ct.
1725 Daniel Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
994 sqft
- Great cul de sac location for this 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage. Nice sized yard. O.T.P *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
7 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
$
4 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
795 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1039 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Marshall Road, Unit 701
1801 Marshall Road, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
948 sqft
Beautiful Condominum Across From Great Public Park - Single Story, downstairs condo in Vacaville, centrally located to shopping, parks, schools, easy commute to I-80 or Peabody Road to Fairfield.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
203 Catalpa Ln.
203 Catalpa Lane, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1143 sqft
Close to Travis AFB! - Fresh Paint throughout. Close to Travis AFB, Shopping, Restaurants, School & Park. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 27

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
142 Columbia Dr.
142 Columbia Drive, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1025 sqft
Desirable location, 2BR/2BA Lovely Single Story Home - Available Now! Desirable Vacaville neighborhood close to shopping, Starbucks, schools and easy freeway access. Bright and open living area with wood burning fireplace and ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Soscol
59 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Glen Cove
11 Units Available
Seabridge at Glen Cove
1 Spyglass Pkwy, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
904 sqft
Cozy apartment homes featuring slab kitchen counters, wooden cabinets, real fireplace and huge closets. Community has fitness center, clubhouse, two pools and whirlpools, and more. Close to marina, parks and shops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Sundance at Vallejo Ranch
60 Rotary Way, Vallejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
846 sqft
Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, wood burning fireplaces, ceiling fans and additional storage. Community features include fitness center, covered parking and courtesy patrol. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,511
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
1103 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fairfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Fairfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $1,335 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,669 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fairfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fairfield

    Rent growth in Fairfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fairfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,669 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Fairfield.
    • While rents in Fairfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Fairfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairfield 3 BedroomsFairfield Accessible ApartmentsFairfield Apartments with Balcony
    Fairfield Apartments with GarageFairfield Apartments with GymFairfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairfield Apartments with Parking
    Fairfield Apartments with PoolFairfield Apartments with Washer-DryerFairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfield Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
    Roseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
    San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
    California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
    California State University-East Bay