Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:29 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,933
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,587
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,682
459 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,808
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
782 sqft
Welcome home at Sunrise Residences! We are an exclusive apartment community, just recently completed, pet friendly, nestled among relaxing greenbelts within a quiet, gated community surrounded by a bustling, newly developed North Texas district of
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartment community with upscale interior finishes such as Whirlpool Washer/Dryers, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. Community features a clubhouse with game room and TV lounge and a dog run.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Park Crossing
2100 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,811
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,758
1454 sqft
An onsite billiards room, clubhouse and pool make this pet-friendly community appealing to residents. Units include security systems and eco-friendly appliances. The neighborhood's proximity to Solano Town Center and Linear Park Trail is also alluring.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Avery Park
2000 Clay Bank Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
955 sqft
Modern Fairfield apartment building, close to Tabor Park and a bus stop. Units have air conditioning, bathtubs and carpets. Internet access, swimming pool and tennis court. One and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA
Studio
$1,579
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
983 sqft
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
3 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,665
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2726 Blakely Lane
2726 Blakely Lane, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1485 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in the Travis school district. - Welcome home to this beautiful 2 story home in the Travis School District. 2726 Blakely Ln Fairfield 1,485 sq. feet 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2427 Harbor Ct.
2427 Harbor Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1125 sqft
2427 Harbor Ct. - Nice Floor Plan, Large kitchen. Large covered patio. Convenient Location. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2411 Baltic
2411 Baltic Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Beautifully updated unit close to schools and shopping, You don't want to miss this one! - This stylish 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom two story residence has been beautifully remodeled and freshly painted with updated amenities and features.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1786 Barton Drive
1786 Barton Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,749
2024 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39 El Basset Ct.
39 El Basset Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1164 sqft
39 El Basset Ct. Fairfield - Community Pool. Washer & Dryer Included and inside unit. Refrigerator Included. Covered Parking Spot. Large Enclosed Patio with Large Storage Room. 1 Year Lease. No Pets. Water & Garbage Included with Rent.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4712 Brookside Cir
4712 Brookside Circle, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1686 sqft
4712 Brookside Cir Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Cordelia - Spacious and beautiful two story home with many upgrades! Beautiful kitchen with Cherry cabinets and granite counters with a large Island.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6
225 Pennsylvania Ave, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
930 sqft
225 Pennsylvania Avenue, Unit A6 Available 08/01/20 SHARON CREEK CONDOS! Upper level, 2bed/2 bath condo! Updated with wood burning fireplace & vaulted ceilings! - "Coming Soon" Owner accepting 1 pet only up to $20 lbs with an additional $300

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 Eagle Way
2019 Eagle Way, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1114 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
397 East Pacific Avenue
397 East Pacific Avenue, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1269 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,269 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2006 Nottingham Drive
2006 Nottingham Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Evergreen Ct.
1008 Evergreen Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Laurel Creek - Nearby Park & School. Close to Travis AFB. Tenant pays Water, Garbage & PG&E. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
123 Del Norte Ct
123 Del Norte Court, Fairfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Fairfield. No Utilities included. No pet. Date Available: Jul 16th 2020. $1,700/month rent. $1,700 security deposit required.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
812 San Remo St
812 San Remo Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1163 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fairfield. No Utilities included. No pets. Date Available: Jul 7th 2020. $2,075/month rent. $2,075 security deposit required.
City Guide for Fairfield, CA

Welcome to the far North Bay, the Flats and also Jelly Belly Land! That's right you lucky new Bay Area resident, your new neighbor, the Jelly Belly factory, is the leading manufacturer of adorable mammal-shaped Easter candies! Now let's find you an equally adorable apartment!

Fairfield may be most desired for its proximity to other more populous California cities, as it is equidistant to both San Francisco and Sacramento. Fairfield does have its fair share of local activities and amenities, including a row of restaurants, bars and shops in the old downtown area, and the Westfield Solano Mall, which is chock full of the traditional chain stores and restaurants.

Guess what! Fairfield is also really close to other things! (Seriously, when is Fairfield going to change its motto to "Live here to go elsewhere!"?) The scenic Napa Valley is a little over 15 miles from town and a short drive south will put you at the many nature preserves found along Grizzly Bay. So go ahead and get sloshed on some wine then hike around in your new hometown! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairfield, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

