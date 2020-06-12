Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

62 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA

605 Gallery Ct
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large

2006 Nottingham Drive
1 Unit Available
2006 Nottingham Drive
2006 Nottingham Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
948 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1008 Evergreen Ct.
1 Unit Available
1008 Evergreen Ct.
1008 Evergreen Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Laurel Creek - Nearby Park & School. Close to Travis AFB. Tenant pays Water, Garbage & PG&E. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

4659 Opal Ct.
1 Unit Available
4659 Opal Ct.
4659 Opal Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1784 sqft
Green Valley Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms. Easy Access to I-680 & I-80. Washer & Dryer Included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

37 Villa Ct.
1 Unit Available
37 Villa Ct.
37 Villa Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
37 Villa Ct. - Tabor Oaks- Open floor plan with over sized patio area. Easy access to TAFB & freeway. Section 8 OK. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.

2941 Quail Hollow Circle
1 Unit Available
2941 Quail Hollow Circle
2941 Quail Hollow Drive, Fairfield, CA
2941 Quail Hollow Circle, Fairfield, CA - This Beautiful Home offers, 5 Bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Living room, Family Room w/fireplace, large Kitchen with gas cook top, double oven, microwave, DW, trash compactor, tile kitchen counters, indoor

639 Antiquity Dr.
1 Unit Available
639 Antiquity Dr.
639 Antiquity Drive, Fairfield, CA
639 Antiquity Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Home in Green Valley area. This 4 bdrm 3 bath home with newly updated kitchen and wood floor is in a wonderful location. Very convenient area for freeway access, schools, parks, golf, and shopping.

3405 Norwalk Place
1 Unit Available
3405 Norwalk Place
3405 Norwalk Place, Fairfield, CA
3405 Norwalk Place Available 06/16/20 Single Story West side home - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring thru-out.

1910 Grande Circle #120
1 Unit Available
1910 Grande Circle #120
1910 Grande Circle, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1212 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse Style Condo - AVAILABLE NOW !!! - 3 Bedroom 1.

635 Asbury Lane
1 Unit Available
635 Asbury Lane
635 Asbury Lane, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1404 sqft
635 ASBURY LANE, FAIRFIELD - Lovely 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single story located near Fairfield High School. Open floor plan with approx. 1,404 sq. ft. New carpeting. New interior paint. Open living room with fireplace.

2647 Burrell Dr
1 Unit Available
2647 Burrell Dr
2647 Burrell Drive, Fairfield, CA
Very nice partially remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laurel Creek area of Fairfield. This HOME is not available to show until 04/01/2020

4544 Crimson Clover Drive
1 Unit Available
4544 Crimson Clover Drive
4544 Crimson Clover Drive, Fairfield, CA
Stunning home in Cordelia. 4 bedrooms / 3.

1548 James Street
1 Unit Available
1548 James Street
1548 James Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1094 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available soon! Completely refinished from ceilings to floors - all new paint, appliances, flooring and so much more! Large, fenced in back yard - near TAFB and schools -SORRY, NO PETS Visit our website to view and

2007 Sousa Court
1 Unit Available
2007 Sousa Court
2007 Sousa Court, Fairfield, CA
Newly renovated 4 bed 2 bath home in Fairfield. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2.

1217 Vienna Ct
1 Unit Available
1217 Vienna Ct
1217 Vienna Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1217 Vienna Ct in Fairfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

2748 Toland Dr.
1 Unit Available
2748 Toland Dr.
2748 Toland Drive, Fairfield, CA
Westside - Nice front porch, lots of storage, rv parking on both sides. Large living room and dining room, and family room. Storage shed in backyard. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.

1230 E. Tennessee St
1 Unit Available
1230 E. Tennessee St
1230 East Tennessee Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1261 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 bath Home! Available Now! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 1230 E. Tennessee St., Fairfield. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,261 square feet. The property was built in 1958.

1202 Quail Drive
1 Unit Available
1202 Quail Drive
1202 Quail Drive, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1438 sqft
Charming Fairfield Home on Corner Lot Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,438 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

404 Lily Street
1 Unit Available
404 Lily Street
404 Lily Street, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1337 sqft
Life. Well Lived. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,337 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield

1616 Pensacola Lane
1 Unit Available
1616 Pensacola Lane
1616 Pensacola Lane, Suisun City, CA
Beautiful Home! 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath! - This enchanting home has an open floor plan with 4 bedrooms 2 and 1/2 bathrooms. The kitchen has abundant amount of cabinetry & open to the family room with a fireplace. Beautiful scrolling staircase.

700 Danehurst
1 Unit Available
700 Danehurst
700 Danehurst Court, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1249 sqft
Great Foxboro Home - Applicants please visit our website and fill out an application prior to calling and scheduling a showing.

513 Marina Boulevard
1 Unit Available
513 Marina Boulevard
513 Marina Boulevard, Suisun City, CA
Beautiful Spacious Home in Suisun City Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,400 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

208 California Street
1 Unit Available
208 California Street
208 California Street, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1251 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

Morgan Park
10 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fairfield rents declined moderately over the past month

Fairfield rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $1,335 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,669 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Fairfield, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fairfield

    Rent growth in Fairfield has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fairfield is less affordable for renters.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,669 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Fairfield.
    • While rents in Fairfield remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Fairfield is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

