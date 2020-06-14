Apartment List
/
CA
/
fairfield
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1032 sqft
Convenient to Travis Air Force Base. Spacious homes with bright and open layouts in a gated apartment community with a recreation room, fitness center, hot tub, swimming pool and more. On-site carport and garage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1035 sqft
Easy access to Highway 80 in wine country. This community's apartments offer gourmet kitchens, large pantries and in-unit washers and dryers provided. Large windows with views. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
956 sqft
Take advantage of the three gorgeous swimming pools, the soothing sauna, or the state of-the-art strength and fitness center without ever leaving this beautiful community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
7 Units Available
Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
988 sqft
Smack dab in Fairfield, this apartment block combines modern amenities with traditional interiors. Fireplaces, carpets and air conditioning in units. Gym, hot tub and swimming pool located on the site. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Rolling Oaks
3700 Lyon Rd, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-80 and the Paradise Valley Golf Course. Sophisticated living community includes a pool, sauna, hot tub, and basketball court. Homes have modern kitchen appliances, a balcony/patio, and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
5 Units Available
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr, Fairfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
810 sqft
Parkwood offers one and two bedroom apartment homes in one of Fairfield's most desirable residential settings just minutes from Travis Air Force Base.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2647 Burrell Dr
2647 Burrell Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2035 sqft
Very nice partially remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Laurel Creek area of Fairfield. This HOME is not available to show until 04/01/2020

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3405 Norwalk Place
3405 Norwalk Place, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1816 sqft
3405 Norwalk Place Available 06/16/20 Single Story West side home - Single story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, tile and wood laminate flooring thru-out.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
639 Antiquity Dr.
639 Antiquity Drive, Fairfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1932 sqft
639 Antiquity Dr. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Home in Green Valley area. This 4 bdrm 3 bath home with newly updated kitchen and wood floor is in a wonderful location. Very convenient area for freeway access, schools, parks, golf, and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
605 Gallery Ct
605 Gallery Court, Fairfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2800 sqft
605 Gallery Ct Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Vintage Green Valley! - Spacious 3 Bed / 2 Bath home located in quiet Green Valley cul-de-sac! Beautiful kitchen with ample cabinets and storage, cherry wood floors and granite counters! A large
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
810 GREENHEAD WAY
810 Greenhead Way, Suisun City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1440 sqft
810 GREENHEAD WAY Available 06/22/20 ALL NEW FLOORING - PAINT - WINDOWS AVAILABLE JUNE 22 - TOO MUCH NEW to list....Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home located in Suisun. New Tile Flooring in Kitchen, Dining Room, & Bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
273 Sparrow St.
273 Sparrow Street, Vacaville, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2000 sqft
Meadowlands - Hardwood flooring, family room. Bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Nice backyard. Landscape service included. *UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE. *DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
Results within 10 miles of Fairfield
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Soscol
58 Units Available
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,416
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Canyon Ridge at Napa Junction
800 Reliant Way, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1108 sqft
Situated in the gateway to wine country, this complex offers a selection of floor plans, stunning layouts, and amenities like outdoor BBQ pits and fire rings, an onsite lounge and pool, and outdoor hot tub.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
The Village at Vintage Ranch
100 Toscana Drive, American Canyon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1276 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1554 sqft
TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN AMERICAN CANYON The Village at Vintage Ranch is the luxury living community you deserve.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Bay Village
1107 Porter St, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
850 sqft
Close to I-80, these one- and two-bedroom homes feature vaulted ceilings, stainless steel sinks in kitchens and fireplaces. Resident amenities include on-site laundry, a pool and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
The Meritage
55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
871 sqft
Community features covered parking, swimming pool, fitness center and golf courses. Units have washer/dryers, central air and heat and large closets. Easy access to Interstate 80.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
14 Units Available
The Lodge at Napa Junction
5500 Eucalyptus Dr, American Canyon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,073
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,743
1322 sqft
The Lodge at Napa Junction offers luxury living in a convenient setting. Our pet-friendly community in American Canyon features one, two, and three bedroom apartments and boasts a wealth of amenities to help you elevate your everyday lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 10 at 03:53pm
Terrace-Shurtleff
8 Units Available
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
650 sqft
When you live at Park Sienna you know you have arrived! You will enjoy the convenience of community living in a peaceful and tranquil environment surrounded by nature! You are in the middle of central downtown Napa and close to Napa Wine County.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
342 Blanchard Ln
342 Blanchard Lane, Benicia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
873 sqft
Bridgeview Condo - Downstairs Unit - This lower level unit, features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home has hardwood floors. Open layout with living room and dining area. Living area includes fireplace and access to small deck.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1021 El Dorado St
1021 El Dorado Street, Vallejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1020 sqft
Single family home 1 bedroom Craftsman Style Cottage (Pet Friendly) 1021 El Dorado - This cute spacious home has 1 bedroom, 1 bath & 1 car garage. The home is 1020 sq.ft. Large living room with built in hutch. Large kitchen & dining area.
City Guide for Fairfield, CA

Welcome to the far North Bay, the Flats and also Jelly Belly Land! That's right you lucky new Bay Area resident, your new neighbor, the Jelly Belly factory, is the leading manufacturer of adorable mammal-shaped Easter candies! Now let's find you an equally adorable apartment!

Fairfield may be most desired for its proximity to other more populous California cities, as it is equidistant to both San Francisco and Sacramento. Fairfield does have its fair share of local activities and amenities, including a row of restaurants, bars and shops in the old downtown area, and the Westfield Solano Mall, which is chock full of the traditional chain stores and restaurants.

Guess what! Fairfield is also really close to other things! (Seriously, when is Fairfield going to change its motto to "Live here to go elsewhere!"?) The scenic Napa Valley is a little over 15 miles from town and a short drive south will put you at the many nature preserves found along Grizzly Bay. So go ahead and get sloshed on some wine then hike around in your new hometown! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairfield, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairfield 3 BedroomsFairfield Accessible ApartmentsFairfield Apartments with Balcony
Fairfield Apartments with GarageFairfield Apartments with GymFairfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairfield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairfield Apartments with Parking
Fairfield Apartments with PoolFairfield Apartments with Washer-DryerFairfield Cheap PlacesFairfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay