27 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, CA with hardwood floors
Welcome to the far North Bay, the Flats and also Jelly Belly Land! That's right you lucky new Bay Area resident, your new neighbor, the Jelly Belly factory, is the leading manufacturer of adorable mammal-shaped Easter candies! Now let's find you an equally adorable apartment!
Fairfield may be most desired for its proximity to other more populous California cities, as it is equidistant to both San Francisco and Sacramento. Fairfield does have its fair share of local activities and amenities, including a row of restaurants, bars and shops in the old downtown area, and the Westfield Solano Mall, which is chock full of the traditional chain stores and restaurants.
Guess what! Fairfield is also really close to other things! (Seriously, when is Fairfield going to change its motto to "Live here to go elsewhere!"?) The scenic Napa Valley is a little over 15 miles from town and a short drive south will put you at the many nature preserves found along Grizzly Bay. So go ahead and get sloshed on some wine then hike around in your new hometown! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.