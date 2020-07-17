Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

2807 Vista Palomar Available 08/01/20 2807 Vista Palomar, Fairfield- West Side - Shows like a model home. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bathroom home located on the West side of Fairfield. Close to schools, shopping, EZ Freeway access and close to TAFB. Large living room, family room with Fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms, Newer flooring, updated counters, appliances, paint, too much to list. Large well Maintained yards, Patio with cover/pergola, gardener is included. Please call Lorayne for more information 707-429-2994. Sorry No Pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5913932)