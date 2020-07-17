All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2807 Vista Palomar

2807 Vista Palomar · No Longer Available
Location

2807 Vista Palomar, Fairfield, CA 94534

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2807 Vista Palomar Available 08/01/20 2807 Vista Palomar, Fairfield- West Side - Shows like a model home. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bathroom home located on the West side of Fairfield. Close to schools, shopping, EZ Freeway access and close to TAFB. Large living room, family room with Fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms, Newer flooring, updated counters, appliances, paint, too much to list. Large well Maintained yards, Patio with cover/pergola, gardener is included. Please call Lorayne for more information 707-429-2994. Sorry No Pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Vista Palomar have any available units?
2807 Vista Palomar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, CA.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
Is 2807 Vista Palomar currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Vista Palomar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Vista Palomar pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Vista Palomar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 2807 Vista Palomar offer parking?
No, 2807 Vista Palomar does not offer parking.
Does 2807 Vista Palomar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Vista Palomar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Vista Palomar have a pool?
No, 2807 Vista Palomar does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Vista Palomar have accessible units?
No, 2807 Vista Palomar does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Vista Palomar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Vista Palomar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2807 Vista Palomar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2807 Vista Palomar does not have units with air conditioning.
