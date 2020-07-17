2411 Baltic

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated unit close to schools and shopping, You don't want to miss this one! - This stylish 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom two story residence has been beautifully remodeled and freshly painted with updated amenities and features. This 1,256 square foot home offers all new bathrooms, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, new water heater, and a new washer and dryer. The fireplace warms the home with remote control ambiance and thermostat heating control. The home is equipped central air conditioning and heating. Step into your fully fenced backyard oasis with a newly installed Trex deck and landscaping. The home offers a 2 car garage, and is move-in ready and conveniently located close to shopping, schools, Hwy 80 and Travis Air Force Base.



Please fill out an online application @ www.LinkandLinkRentals.com After an application has been submitted, we will call you to setup a private showing.



Small dogs okay - No Cats



Deposit is 3,000.00 and a pet deposit is 500.00 with a maximum of one



