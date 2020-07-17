All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2411 Baltic

2411 Baltic Drive · (707) 447-6104 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2411 Baltic Drive, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2411 Baltic · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully updated unit close to schools and shopping, You don't want to miss this one! - This stylish 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom two story residence has been beautifully remodeled and freshly painted with updated amenities and features. This 1,256 square foot home offers all new bathrooms, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, new water heater, and a new washer and dryer. The fireplace warms the home with remote control ambiance and thermostat heating control. The home is equipped central air conditioning and heating. Step into your fully fenced backyard oasis with a newly installed Trex deck and landscaping. The home offers a 2 car garage, and is move-in ready and conveniently located close to shopping, schools, Hwy 80 and Travis Air Force Base.

Please fill out an online application @ www.LinkandLinkRentals.com After an application has been submitted, we will call you to setup a private showing.

Small dogs okay - No Cats

Deposit is 3,000.00 and a pet deposit is 500.00 with a maximum of one

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5896820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Baltic have any available units?
2411 Baltic has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Baltic have?
Some of 2411 Baltic's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Baltic currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Baltic is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Baltic pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Baltic is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Baltic offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Baltic offers parking.
Does 2411 Baltic have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Baltic offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Baltic have a pool?
No, 2411 Baltic does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Baltic have accessible units?
No, 2411 Baltic does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Baltic have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Baltic does not have units with dishwashers.
