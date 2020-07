Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2324 BALDWIN CT, FAIRFIELD - Recently updated single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located on a cul-de-sac with approx. 1,500 sq. ft. Remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, cabinets, flooring and appliances. Open living and dining rooms. Laminate flooring throughout. Pets are negotiable. Please contact Hong at Kappel and Kappel Property Management for an appointment to view at (707) 429-2994.



(RLNE5874961)