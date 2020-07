Amenities

2297 CAMPBELL CIRCLE, FAIRFIELD - Lovely 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bathrooms with approx. 1,567 sq. ft in Travis School District. Lovely cherry color laminate flooring throughout the main level and stairs. Formal living and dining rooms. Neutral color carpeting on the second level. Fireplace in the living room. Spacious and bright kitchen with abundant cabinetry and tile counter tops. Sorry, no pets. Please call Hong at Kappel and Kappel Property Management at (707) 429-2994 to schedule an appt. to view.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3494135)