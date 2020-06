Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Townhouse Style Condo - AVAILABLE NOW !!!



-Updated Townhouse Style Condo

-Recently updated kitchen with granite counters

-Wood-look tile flooring on first floor

-Washer and Dryer Hook Ups in unit

-Dual pane windows

-Central heating and A/C

-Off Street Parking

-Enclosed Patio

-Near Public Transportation

-Tenant pays all utilities, except water and garbage

-Must see!



*(1) application per adult. $35 fee for credit check per application



Please contact us to schedule a showing:

-Jason at (510) 418-2393

-Oakland office at (510) 530-1005



