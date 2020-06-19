All apartments in Fairfield
Find more places like 1548 James Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfield, CA
/
1548 James Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:55 AM

1548 James Street

1548 James Street · (707) 879-1711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfield
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1548 James Street, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available soon!

Completely refinished from ceilings to floors - all new paint, appliances, flooring and so much more!

Large, fenced in back yard - near TAFB and schools -SORRY, NO PETS

Visit our website to view and apply at:- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates beyond 15 days after approval notice. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is the responsibility of the tenant to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RealPropertySelect.com or call (707) 879-1711. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 James Street have any available units?
1548 James Street has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
Is 1548 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
1548 James Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 James Street pet-friendly?
No, 1548 James Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 1548 James Street offer parking?
No, 1548 James Street does not offer parking.
Does 1548 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 James Street have a pool?
No, 1548 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 1548 James Street have accessible units?
No, 1548 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 James Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1548 James Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1548 James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1548 James Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1548 James Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bennington Apartments
2780 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Waterscape
3001 N Texas St
Fairfield, CA 94533
Sunrise Residences
2750 North Texas Street
Fairfield, CA 94533
Parkwood
2450 Peach Tree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
Berkshire Laurel Creek
2751 Peppertree Dr
Fairfield, CA 94533
The Pointe
2550 Hilborn Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534
Verdant at Green Valley
3900 Business Center Dr
Fairfield, CA 94534
Bridgeport Ranch
450 Pittman Rd
Fairfield, CA 94534

Similar Pages

Fairfield 1 BedroomsFairfield 2 Bedrooms
Fairfield Apartments with ParkingFairfield Cheap Places
Fairfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Roseville, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CADavis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Solano Community CollegeCollege of Alameda
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity