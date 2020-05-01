All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255

134 Sungold Way · (707) 447-7777 ext. 4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Sungold Way, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1603 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
134 Sungold Way - Sunrise Commons, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, approx. 1603 sq ft., dining room, dishwasher, electric stove, fireplace, 2 car garage, laundry room, central heat and air, laminate flooring, carpet on stairs and upstairs, parking restrictions apply, must park 2 vehicles in the garage.

Rules for viewing property include, must use face coverings and hand sanitizer. Maintain physical distancing and avoid touching surfaces at the property which include knobs, faucets, toilets and toilet handles, light switches, garage door opener buttons, handles and pulls, alarm system controls, fan pulls, remotes, thermostats, switchboxes, gates and gate latches, window locks and sashes, pool coverings and other such items.

(RLNE5840230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 have any available units?
134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 have?
Some of 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 currently offering any rent specials?
134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 is pet friendly.
Does 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 offer parking?
Yes, 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 does offer parking.
Does 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 have a pool?
Yes, 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 has a pool.
Does 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 have accessible units?
No, 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Sungold Way Fairfield, CA 94533-1255 has units with dishwashers.
