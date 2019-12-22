All apartments in Fairbanks Ranch
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

6039 Avenida Alteras

6039 Avenida Alteras · No Longer Available
Location

6039 Avenida Alteras, Fairbanks Ranch, CA 92127
Fairbanks Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
hot tub
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury exceptional custom Mediterranean Estate on premier Northside Fairbanks Ranch 1.3 Acres South West facing homesite with amazing panoramic hilltop views. Enjoy ideal outdoor living with oversized salt water infinity pool/spa & full size championship tennis court. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street, a classic fountain turnaround behind its own private entry gate. Magnificent architectural design of 25-foot high formal living room with walls of glass that frame the majestic sweeping sunset views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 Avenida Alteras have any available units?
6039 Avenida Alteras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairbanks Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 6039 Avenida Alteras have?
Some of 6039 Avenida Alteras's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 Avenida Alteras currently offering any rent specials?
6039 Avenida Alteras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 Avenida Alteras pet-friendly?
No, 6039 Avenida Alteras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairbanks Ranch.
Does 6039 Avenida Alteras offer parking?
No, 6039 Avenida Alteras does not offer parking.
Does 6039 Avenida Alteras have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6039 Avenida Alteras offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 Avenida Alteras have a pool?
Yes, 6039 Avenida Alteras has a pool.
Does 6039 Avenida Alteras have accessible units?
No, 6039 Avenida Alteras does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 Avenida Alteras have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039 Avenida Alteras has units with dishwashers.
Does 6039 Avenida Alteras have units with air conditioning?
No, 6039 Avenida Alteras does not have units with air conditioning.

