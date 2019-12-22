6039 Avenida Alteras

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Luxury exceptional custom Mediterranean Estate on premier Northside Fairbanks Ranch 1.3 Acres South West facing homesite with amazing panoramic hilltop views. Enjoy ideal outdoor living with oversized salt water infinity pool/spa & full size championship tennis court. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street, a classic fountain turnaround behind its own private entry gate. Magnificent architectural design of 25-foot high formal living room with walls of glass that frame the majestic sweeping sunset views.